Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

New USS Savannah Littoral Combat Ship Enters Active Navy Service

1 min read

The U.S. Navy has placed its 14th and newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship into active service during a commissioning ceremony in Brunswick, Georgia.

The Austal USA-built USS Savannah joins the Navy fleet of agile surface vessels operating in near-shore environments and the open ocean for forward presence, maritime security, sea control, deterrence and other missions, the service branch said Saturday.

“The ship and her crew will carry on the legacy of the five other ships that had the honor to bear the name Savannah since 1798,” shared Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, commander of Naval Air Systems Command, during the ceremony.

Following the commissioning, LCS 28 is expected to head for its homeport in San Diego, California.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about General News

Tags:

You might be interested in