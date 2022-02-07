New USS Savannah Littoral Combat Ship Enters Active Navy Service

The U.S. Navy has placed its 14th and newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship into active service during a commissioning ceremony in Brunswick, Georgia.

The Austal USA-built USS Savannah joins the Navy fleet of agile surface vessels operating in near-shore environments and the open ocean for forward presence, maritime security, sea control, deterrence and other missions, the service branch said Saturday.

“The ship and her crew will carry on the legacy of the five other ships that had the honor to bear the name Savannah since 1798,” shared Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, commander of Naval Air Systems Command, during the ceremony.

Following the commissioning, LCS 28 is expected to head for its homeport in San Diego, California.