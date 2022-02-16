NetImpact Strategies Hires Former AWS Exec Naren Dasu as Chief Technology Officer; CEO PV Puvvada Quoted

Former Amazon Web Services leader Naren Dasu has joined NetImpact Strategies as chief technology officer.

In his new role, Dasu will be expected to leverage his 25 years of experience at various prominent companies to helm NetImpact’s technology program and product services lifecycle , the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said on Wednesday.

“[Dasu’s] hands-on expertise across a wide range of large scale solutions throughout multiple commercial industries brings our Federal customers significant advantage,” said NetImpact CEO Venkatapathi Puvvada , a six-time Wash100 Award recipient.

In his time at AWS, Dasu was responsible for managing the company’s staff remote access system through its EC2 Networking VPN program.

Prior to AWS, Dasu led group efforts at Microsoft TV, where he oversaw OSS-BSS systems and UI customization. He also created the terms for and implemented Internet of Things home video camera event-prompted recording, edge processing and analytics at Samsung.

In addition, Dasu spent time developing scalable applications at Cisco’s Video Content Distribution Network and worked on artificial intelligence and machine learning ventures at Waygate’s industrial IoT inspections.

Dasu shared that NetImpact’s collaborations with government sector clients and the company’s emphasis on digital transformation makes the new opportunity appealing.

“I am very impressed with NetImpact’s growth velocity and their success in building and delivering DX360 platform solutions in a short period of time,” Dasu added.

The executive’s specialties include heading up go-to-market strategies for various products as well as working with session and resource management applications. NetImpact’s appointment of Dasu follows the company’s confirmation of Sharon Jimenez as chief growth officer in January 2022.