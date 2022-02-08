NCI Lands Prime Contract from U.S. Navy to Engineer Fiber Optic Network Connections; CEO Paul A. Dillahay Quoted

NCI Information Systems has won a five-year, $13.4 million prime contract to provide secure and efficient network connections for the U.S. Navy.

The information technology and professional services company said Tuesday that the contract calls for its team and collaborator IntelliBridge to engineer and implement the connections via fiber optic networking support services .

“The operational readiness and survivability of today’s warfighters are more closely tied to the speed and security of network technology than at any time in our nation’s history,” said Paul A. Dillahay , president and CEO of NCI and a four-time recipient of the Wash100 Award .

Dillahay stressed that the company’s combined efforts with IntelliBridge will “support fleet modernization and mission readiness at sea.”

This Installation Fiber Optic Networking Support Services contract was given out by the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division.

Through NCI and IntelliBridge services such as network designs, fiber builds and infrastructure mapping, the contract aims to build on system interoperability and network integration for NAWCWD and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

According to IntelliBridge Chief Operating Officer Alan B. Thomas , IntelliBridge wields an understanding of the Navy clientele as a longtime partner and NCI offers “network support services expertise.”

The goal result is to produce device connectivity for these institutions that is streamlined yet protected.

In August 2021, NCI won a prime position on the SeaPort-NxG contract from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, under which it is supplying program management, engineering services and a variety of other support efforts.