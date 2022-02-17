Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Navy Finishes Implementation of New Procurement Tracking Tool for Contracting Officials

The Naval Supply Systems Command has fully implemented a tool that enables its contracting officials around the world to follow the progress of their procurement requests, DVIDS reported Wednesday.

The Procurement Tracker system aims at reducing the procurement action lead time, as well as increasing transparency and promoting standardization throughout the contracting process, across the NAVSUP enterprise.

Aside from its package tracking technology, ProTrack also features common digitized web forms used in submitting procurement requests and storage for information on previous contracting actions that can be used to automatically populate contracting information in the future.

“When ProTrack users go back in to submit their follow-on contracts, they’ll be able to bring forward previously submitted requests and 80% of the work is done for them,” explained Ryan McGowan, a NAVSUP procurement analyst.

ProTrack is currently used by nearly 3,000 personnel within the Department of Defense and is compatible with the U.S. Navy’s financial management document and small business coordination record tools.

