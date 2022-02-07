MFGS Reinforces CyberRes Search for FedRAMP Authorization; President Robert J. Makheja Quoted

Micro Focus Government Solutions is backing the pursuit of further Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization for Micro Focus’ CyberRes services.

The McLean, Virginia-based company announced Friday that it intends to gain authorization for its Voltage File Analysis Suite , ArcSight Intelligence, NetIQ Identity Governance and NetIQ Advanced Authentication programs.

“These advancements from Micro Focus allow us to better support operational resilience in the federal space by providing increased security and data protection in the cloud,” said MFGS President Robert J. Makheja .

CyberRes previously achieved FedRAMP authorization for their program Fortify in 2015. FedRAMP maintains the federal standards for security assessment, authorization and monitoring for cloud-based products and services.

MFGS will be pursuing authorizations that link to their primary products. For Voltage File Analysis Suite, they will be submitting in the category of finding, managing and securing sensitive data to create business results.

For their ArcSight Intelligence program, they will be seeking authorization in utilizing machine learning to distill billions of events into a sequential order of security leads in order to expedite security processes.

NetIQ Identity Governance requires a clearance for operating access certification campaigns and wielding identity governance controls that abide by compliance mandates but don’t create opportunities for risk.

Finally, MFGS and CyberRes will be pursuing the simplification of authentication into a single-policy system that will lower cost and strengthen protective measures, for the NetIQ Advanced Authentication product.

In October 2021, MFGS’ Micro Focus Fortify software was approved by the Iron Bank and integrated into Platform One , a U.S. Air Force-administered suite of programs.