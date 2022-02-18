Maximus Receives Secretary of Energy Achievement Award for NETL Partnership; GM Teresa Weipert Quoted

A Maximus -backed contingent responsible for consolidating Department of Energy and Fossil Energy Carbon Management research has been recognized with the Secretary of Energy’s Achievement Award.

The Secretary’s Honor Award was given to the Energy Data eXchange (EDX) Development and Operations Team for their work with the National Energy Technology Laboratory. The collaboration was deemed a significant accomplishment in addressing energy, environmental and nuclear issues , the company said on Tuesday, February 15.

“Our work at NETL is a prime example of our commitment to deliver unmatched technology support for federal agencies with the necessary experience to transform how agencies reach their mission goals,” said Teresa Weipert , General Manager of Maximus Federal and a recent Wash100 Award winner.

The EDX is a virtual tool designed to navigate data surrounding fossil energy and environmental research and development. The library is maintained in order to guide users from the research phase through a project’s cataloging and completion.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm presented the award to Maximus and its team. The award is given annually to commemorate DOE federal workers and contractors who make noticeable contributions to energy-related and environmental causes.

The work with NETL was primarily carried out by Maximus-owned Attain Federal, the prime contractor under the Information Technology Support Services contract.

In October 2021, Maximus and Attain received a $323 million contract from the Securities and Exchange Commission to perform modernization upgrades to the department’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System .

That same month, Weipert participated in an interview with ExecutiveBiz. The scope of the conversation covered the company’s IRS contract, implementing Maximus’ Veterans Evaluation Services acquisition and the company’s efforts to stay current with new IT practices.