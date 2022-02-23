Maj. Gen. Matthew Easley Named DOD Deputy Principal Info Operations Adviser

Maj. Gen. Matt Easley, who most recently served as director of cybersecurity and chief information security officer at the U.S. Army, has taken on a new assignment as deputy principal information operations adviser at the Department of Defense.

Easley will work in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and advise Defense Secretary and 2022 Wash100 Award recipient Lloyd Austin on IO-related matters.

Raj Iyer, CIO of the Army and a Wash100 awardee, announced Easley’s move in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.

“Matt has set us up on an awesome path to zero trust for both IT and Operational Technology. The Army’s FISMA scorecard under his leadership is the best across the entire DoD,” Iyer wrote.

Easley assumed the CISO role at the service branch in September 2020 and received promotion to the rank of major general in December of the same year.

