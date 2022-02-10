Lloyd Austin OKs 9 More DOD Advisory Boards to Resume Operations

Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, has approved nine advisory committees to resume operations after considering recommendations of a zero-based review of all advisory boards within DOD.

In February 2021, Austin directed the immediate suspension of all 42 advisory boards to make way for the review as part of a push to align the efforts of such panels with the National Defense Strategy and other critical strategic priorities.

The DOD advisory boards to be reinstated are the:

Advisory Board for the National Reconnaissance Office

Army Education Advisory Committee

Board of Regents, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

Board of Visitors for the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

Defense Innovation Board

Education for Seapower Advisory Board

National Security Agency Emerging Technologies Panel

National Security Education Board

Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program Scientific Advisory Board

The Pentagon said it is still considering recommendations for other committees and will disclose the results in the next few weeks.

The move came after Austin approved 16 advisory boards to restart operations in September.

