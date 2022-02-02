Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Joseph Chapa Promoted to Chief Responsible AI Ethics Officer at Air Force

1 min read

Joseph Chapa, lead for Air Staff’s artificial intelligence cross-functional team since July 2021, took on a new role as chief responsible AI ethics officer at the Department of the Air Force, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

The USAF lieutenant colonel previously served as staff officer at AF Warfighting Integration Capability, an organization responsible for identifying investment opportunities to expand the service’s warfighting capability portfolio.

Chapa logged more than 1,400 pilot hours, supported several military combat and humanitarian missions, and earned a PhD from the University of Oxford, according to his official website.

His appointment comes more than two months after the Defense Innovation Unit released Responsible AI Guidelines in a move to help the Department of Defense apply ethical principles of the technology to prototyping and acquisition programs with industry partners.

Our sister site GovCon Wire is scheduled to host its 2nd Annual Air Force IT: Plans and Priorities Forum on March 9. Lauren Knausenberger, chief information officer at the Department of the Air Force and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, will headline the event to overview information technology initiatives for the Air and Space Forces. Visit the GovCon Wire Events page to sign up for the upcoming forum.

