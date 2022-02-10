Attorney John Coffey Confirmed by Senate to Become Navy Department’s General Counsel

John Coffey, a partner of law firm Kramer Levin and former federal prosecutor, has received the Senate’s confirmation to serve as the Department of the Navy’s general counsel.

Coffey, a retired U.S. Navy captain, served as an active-duty naval flight officer in the Cold War and served as President George H.W. Bush’s personal military assistant while pursuing a law degree, Kramer Levin said Wednesday.

He most recently chaired Kramer Levin’s complex litigation group and handled a range of high-profile cases.

President Joe Biden nominated Coffey for the general counsel position in August 2021. Coffey’s return to public service grants him leadership over more than 800 civilian lawyers for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

Coffey’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday.