IntelliDyne Deemed a Top Workplace in the U.S. 2022 by Energage; CEO Robert Grey Quoted

Information technology company IntelliDyne has been recognized by Energage as a Top Workplace in the U.S. for 2022, a distinction they also received in 2021.

The federal government-serving company announced on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, that it made the cut on the decade-and-a-half-old award that picks the companies they feel are most deserving through the polling of 20 million employees.

“A cohesive culture has always been the cornerstone of our success and the pandemic has continually challenged us over the last two years to find new and innovative ways to ensure our employees remain engaged by providing meaningful work, purpose, and belonging,” said IntelliDyne CEO Robert Grey .

Grey entered the company on the ground floor in 1999 and was at its helm for almost 10 years before stepping down in 2008. He then resumed his post as CEO just before the COVID-19 pandemic exploded onto U.S. shores in February 2020.

Energage’s Top Workplaces USA survey is culled exclusively from employee feedback and takes into account over 42,000 companies before making the list. The questionnaire utilizes criteria based on “industry benchmarks” and 15 different culture-driving qualities seen as favorable by most workers.

“Our employees have truly thrived over the last year. The company experienced exciting growth in 2021 which allowed us to expand our offerings and provide new opportunities for our staff,” Grey added.

In May 2021, IntelliDyne developed a board of advisors to aid the company’s executive leadership in decision-making.

In the same year, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company also announced a partnership with Morgan State University in Maryland. Together, the organizations are aiming to offer internships, workshops and career development pathways for students.