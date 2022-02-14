Reps. Frank Pallone, Cathy McMorris Rodgers Discuss New Draft Legislation for Satcom Industry

Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., of the House Energy and Commerce Committee have released a statement that the government must streamline regulatory processes concerning the satellite communications industry.

The statement revolves around bipartisan legislation drafts that seek to modernize Communications Act authorities and update the Federal Communications Commission’s policy on satellite licensing, in support of the industry and national security, the said Friday.

These drafts are those of the Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act and the Secure Space Act.

“As leaders of the Energy and Commerce Committee, we must streamline our regulatory processes to usher in a new era of American innovation and investment in this growing sector, particularly as our economic competitors like China race to dominate this industry, and must ensure our laws and regulations fully protect the public,” the lawmakers said in the statement.

Pallone and McMorris Rodgers serve in the House Energy and Commerce Committee as chairman and ranking member, respectively.