DOE to Issue $175M in Awards for Clean Energy Projects; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy will invest $175 million in 68 projects that aim to develop a range clean energy technologies including those applicable to nuclear recycling, electric vehicles and energy storage.

DOE said Monday its Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy will lead the OPEN 2021 program, which focuses on high-risk clean energy technologies.

Companies, national laboratories and universities from across 22 states will drive these projects in support of the Biden administration’s clean energy goals.

Technology projects under OPEN 2021 include efficient fuel cells, electrified aircraft propulsion systems, anchoring methods for hydrokinetic systems and magnesium anode-powered transportation technology made to boost the supply chain security of batteries.

Participants include the University of Houston, Carnegie Mellon University, Makai Ocean Engineering, Hinetics and Nokia Bell Labs.

“Universities, companies and our national labs are doubling down on advancing clean energy technology innovation and manufacturing in America to deliver critical energy solutions from renewables to fusion energy to tackle the climate crisis,” said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of energy.