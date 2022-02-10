DOE Reorganization Results in 2 Offices for Clean Energy R&D, Deployment; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has established two new offices out of a recent organizational realignment to better focus on the research, development and deployment of clean energy technologies.

The two new undersecretaries will support efforts to implement $62 billion in investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law toward carbon-free electricity by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050, the agency said Wednesday.

Formerly the undersecretary for science and energy, the new undersecretary for science and innovation will advance the research and development of energy technologies and support their passage throughout the demonstration and deployment phases.

Meanwhile, the new undersecretary of infrastructure, previously undersecretary for energy, will be responsible for activities related to clean energy technology deployments such as infrastructure financing, project development and project management.

“It builds new efficiencies across our enterprise and will maximize our ability to accelerate the technologies needed to grow clean energy jobs and fight the climate crisis,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm of the realignment.