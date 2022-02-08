DOE Announces Funding Opportunity for Clean Hydrogen Projects

The Department of Energy is investing $28 million in research and development projects aimed at applying clean hydrogen to electricity production, industrial activities and transportation.

The funding opportunity announcement would drive the use of carbon capture technologies to generate clean hydrogen from waste materials, such as plastics, biomass, legacy coal and municipal solid waste, DOE said Monday.

The projects will focus on the following topic areas: clean hydrogen cost reductions for DOE’s Hydrogen Shot effort, clean hydrogen from high-volume waste materials and biomass, and sensors and controls for co-gasification of waste.

The FOA also supports front-end engineering design studies for carbon capture systems at domestic steam methane reforming facilities and autothermal reforming facilities, which produce hydrogen from natural gas.

DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management announced the FOA, which supports the Biden Administration’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.