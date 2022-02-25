Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

DHS to Lead Conflict Readiness Coordination Amid Russia Tension

1 min read

The Department of Homeland Security has been tasked to coordinate domestic preparedness efforts as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine develops.

President Biden gave this task to ensure federal unity and readiness in case of similar threats reaching the U.S. homeland, DHS said Thursday.

The department has created the Unified Coordination Group to keep federal, state, local, territorial and tribal agencies coordinated and united against potential homeland threats.

UCG will also coordinate with organizations from non-government and private sectors. DHS also recommends the use of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Shields Up webpage, a source of information on boosting cybersecurity.

