Dell, Intel Back AI Incubator Program for Community Colleges

The American Association of Community Colleges has partnered with Dell Technologies and Intel to help educational institutions set up physical, virtual or hybrid laboratories where students can learn about artificial intelligence and develop their digital skills.

AACC said Tuesday its AI Incubator Network initiative with the two technology companies aims to provide one-year, $40,000 grants to 10 eligible colleges.

For its part, Dell intends to offer technical assistance for the configuration of labs equipped with AI computing tools and educational materials.

Intel pledged to share the curriculum from its AI for Workforce program to teach students about model training, data analytics, natural language processing, model training and other lessons related to the technology.

The association expects its new initiative to support the nationwide expansion of Intel’s program, which has signed 31 participating schools in 18 U.S. states since its inception in 2020.