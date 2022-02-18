Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

David Honey Confirmed as DOD Deputy Undersecretary for Research & Engineering

1 min read

The Senate voted 94-1 Wednesday to confirm David Honey, a special assistant to the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, as deputy undersecretary for research and engineering at the Department of Defense.

He will support Heidi Shyu, defense R&E undersecretary and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, in overseeing defense investments in warfighting technology platforms in his new role.

Honey, who previously served as a program manager and deputy office director at DARPA, was nominated to the deputy undersecretary R&E role in August 2021.

He is a retired U.S. Air Force officer and former director of science and technology at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and deputy assistant secretary of defense for research at the Pentagon.

