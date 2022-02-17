Daniel Mesimer: VA Experimenting With 5G at 3 Sites

Daniel Mesimer, the director of network engineering at the Department of Veterans Affairs, said VA is conducting experiments on 5G modernization at medical centers in Palo Alto, California; Seattle, Washington; and Miami, Florida, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

He noted that these experiments, which VA launched in recent years, are still in the earlier stages of development. Mesimer said VA seeks to eventually integrate these experimental 5G networks with operational ones at the medical centers.

The director said he expects this integration to improve the application experience of medical staff and patients.

“We’re also exploring and expanding our footprint around software-defined wide-area networks,” he added.