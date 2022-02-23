Col. Toby Magsig: Project Convergence Aims to Give Commanders More Options

Col. Toby Magsig, deputy exercise director for Project Convergence, said the exercise’s goal is to provide a commander with more options on the battlefield.

Project Convergence 2021, which took place between October and November, demonstrated the results of combining multiple information sources in a joint all-domain command and control approach, the Army said Tuesday.

“It’s about simultaneity – bringing in multiple technologies to be able to work together to create multiple dilemmas for our enemy,” Magsig said.

The colonel and other leaders from Army Futures Command shared their insights from PC21 with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“We’ve got to get seamless between the Joint Force so that you can pass data quickly between one legacy system or one weapon system to another regardless of what Service,” said Lt. Gen. James Richardson, Army Futures Command’s acting commanding general.

The Army plans to conduct Project Convergence 2022 this fall to exhibit combined, joint all-domain operations. PC22 will apply advanced technologies including autonomy, artificial intelligence and robotics to accelerate decision making.