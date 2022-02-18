CGI Federal Finalizes Streamlining of DoJ Financial Management System; SVP Clay Goldwein Quoted

Information technology company CGI has launched and integrated their Momentum program into the U.S. Department of Justice’s Unified Financial Management System, intending to yield more efficient methodology.

The Montreal, Quebec-based company announced on February 10 that Momentum consolidated six financial management and procurement systems into one combined database of financial and acquisition information for the DoJ.

“Successful completion of the implementation [of Momentum] enables DOJ to consider new approaches to improve enterprise systems…which will drive effective and efficient stewardship of assets for the Department,” commented Clay Goldwein , CGI senior vice president.

Goldwein said the program’s usage builds on over 20 years of partnership between CGI and the DoJ, which has given the company a “deep knowledge of DoJ’s business processes, accounting and technology.”

Due to Momentum’s implementation, the DoJ now has one enterprise resource planning system that controls data department-wide. The DoJ’s UFMS consolidates management information and acts in accordance with the standards of the Federal Acquisition Regulation and the Justice Acquisition Regulation.

In addition, the Momentum-powered UFMS delivers information to management figures in the department through its streamlining of business processes and procedures.

These efforts are positioned to bolster the DoJ’s overall financial management practices and aid in its mission and objectives.

The work was performed under a $250 million blanket purchase agreement awarded to CGI by the DoJ that was announced in January 2022.

Within this BPA, the company was extended a $133.9 million task order for Unified Financial Management System and Unified Asset Management System support efforts.