Army Scientist Robert Kristovich Joins Chemical Weapons Prohibition Organization’s Advisory Board

1 min read

Robert Kristovich, a scientist at the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center, has been named a new adviser of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

He will provide science and technology guidance to help the organization in overseeing the Chemical Weapons Convention treaty and campaigning for the elimination of chemical weapons, the Army said Monday.

He joins 24 other appointed experts from OPCW member organizations in the organization’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Currently, Kristovich heads a team of CBC experts that evaluate emerging chemical threats from around the world and advises the U.S. Chemical Biological Defense Program and the Department of Defense in supporting warfighters.

One of his contributions to the chemical weapons scene was the understanding of how Novichok-series compounds work and how to stop the proliferation of the nerve agents.

