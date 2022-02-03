Army Material Command Chief to Discuss $16B Industrial Base Modernization Plan With Service Leaders

Gen. Ed Daly, head of Army Materiel Command, is set to brief U.S. Army leaders on a $16 billion plan of modernizing the service branch’s organic industrial base, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

He told reporters at a Defense Writers Group roundtable that the Army needs to invest in updating its mostly World War 2-era depots, arsenals and ammunition plants to support the military’s 21st-century requirements.

According to the general, the strategy would span 15 years and address various issues such as supply chain vulnerabilities caused by domestic and offshore production and an outdated organic industrial base personnel.

He noted that one obstacle facing the plan is balancing the industrial base to support Army warfighting needs while undergoing modernization.

Following the briefing with Army heads, Daly said he will then discuss the strategy with lawmakers in Congress.