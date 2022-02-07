AI Vet Mark Latonero Joins NIST to Advise on AI Policy

Mark Latonero, a research professor at Georgetown University, revealed on LinkedIn that he will serve as a senior policy adviser for artificial intelligence at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

In his new role, Latonero will coordinate with international standardization entities and policymakers to provide advisory on AI risks and effects, FedScoop reported Friday.

Latonero said his work at NIST will centrally involve working with social and technical experts, as well as diverse stakeholders.

His career also includes advisory and consulting work with the Partnership on AI, the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the United Nations, where he served as a senior consultant to the executive office of the secretary-general.