Women to Play Key Role in Future Crypto Governance; Carole House Quoted

Women are playing a role in cryptocurrency-related policy development and enforcement as the current administration and Congress work to advance innovations in the space while preventing the use of the virtual currency in facilitating ransomware payments and other illegal activities, Nextgov reported Thursday.

“I just see women kind of owning crypto, especially on the government fronts like in a really wonderful way across the agencies, whether it’s the IRS or all the different components of Treasury that are looking at virtual currency because there’s a lot that look at it from different perspectives,” said Carole House, director of cybersecurity at the White House National Security Council.

“There’s always women in the room. It is something where I think that diversity generally, and that particular aspect of diversity is continuing to grow and it’s just really encouraging to see,” House added.

Those women leaders reporting on cryptocurrency governance include Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Katherine Bradbury, senior sanctions policy adviser at the Department of the Treasury’s office of foreign assets control; and Michele Korver, digital currency counsel at the Department of Justice’s criminal division.

On Jan. 27, the Potomac Officers Club will bring together distinguished government and industry leaders to offer the GovCon community an insight into the national security aspect of digital currencies.

POC’s Digital Currency and National Security forum will feature National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and Juan Zarate, global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer at K2 Integrity, as speakers.