VA Releases Online Geographic Data, Mapping Tool Subscription Solicitation

1 min read

The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for a commercial off-the-shelf subscription to an online geographic information system data and mapping tool to support its central office employees.

VA plans to award a potential five-year contract for analytics services that could help develop targeted and geographic interventions to address veterans’ health problems, according to a solicitation published on SAM.gov Monday.

Service must provide neighborhood-level data in maps, tables and reports; produce results for self-defined and pre-defined areas; and allow for the download of results in the Common Separated Values file format.

By relying on just one subscription, the department said its personnel would only need to access a single system for evaluating trends, gathering benchmarks and targeting interventions.

Interested companies can submit their responses to the solicitation on or before Jan. 19th.

