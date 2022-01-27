Rebecca Chhim to Oversee Submarine Combat Tech Development at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division

Rebecca Chhim, a more than two-decade veteran of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport in Rhode Island, has been promoted to lead an internal department that focuses on helping the U.S. Navy acquire combat systems for undersea missions.

Naval Sea Systems Command said Wednesday Chhim will oversee technical functions and personnel that support the life cycle of systems acquisition programs as head of the 625-employee Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department.

She most recently served as cybersecurity director for USW Combat System Integration for Submarines and USW Systems. Before that, she concurrently held the positions of deputy department lead for cybersecurity, activity chief information officer and acting IT division head.

Chhim started her career in the division’s unmanned undersea vehicle organization and later worked at USW Combat Systems Department for more than a decade.