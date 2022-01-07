NASA’s Rae Ann Meyer Promoted to Associate Director of Marshall Space Flight Center

Rae Ann Meyer, formerly the deputy manager of Marshall Space Flight Center’s Science and Technology Office, has been named the center’s associate director.

Meyer will oversee day-to-day business operations, decision making and operational policy of the Huntsville, Alabama-based site, NASA said Thursday.

The newly promoted executive will support the oversight of 7,000 employees and an annual budget valued at about $3.6 billion. Her work will contribute to Marshall’s portfolio of science, technology and human spaceflight projects.

She helped Marshall plan and run a variety of science and technology efforts to support NASA’s goals in her previous role, which she was given in May 2019.

Meyer first joined NASA in 1989 as an engineer for control mechanisms at the same center’s propulsion laboratory. NASA has recognized her through various awards, such as the Silver Achievement Medal and the Outstanding Leadership Medal.