Lawmakers Urge Federal Officials to Staff National AI Research Resource Task Force

A group of House and Senate lawmakers called on the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation to staff a task force working on recommendations for the implementation of a National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource.

The legislators want NAIRR to help democratize access to computing tools and other resources needed by AI researchers across the country.

“Without staff, especially those with with expertise on how AI resources can be used to support the development of ethical and safe AI, we are worried that it will be difficult to accomplish the exciting aims of the NAIRR, especially in the statutorily required amount of time,” the lawmakers wrote in a Wednesday letter to heads of NSF and OSTP.

Lawmakers commended the administration’s efforts to come up with an AI Bill of Rights and noted that there are “unique synergies” between the NAIRR task force’s work and the AI Bill of Rights.

“On the AI Bill of Rights side of the ledger, we urge you to add the right to participate in making and testing AI technology, including access to resources like the NAIRR,” they noted.

The letter to OSTP Director Eric Lander and NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan was signed by Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif. and Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio.

FedScoop reported the NAIRR Task Force is expected to submit to Congress its final report by November.

NAIRR task force has conducted several meetings to discuss recommendations on data resources, user tools, testbeds and other testing resources.

