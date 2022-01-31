FAA, Verizon, AT&T Agree on Steps for Aircraft-Friendly 5G Wireless Expansion

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced an agreement with telecommunications companies Verizon and AT&T on steps to expand 5G wireless service while enabling safe airport operations.

The organization said Friday it used data from the companies to determine the possibility of mapping out areas around an airport where 5G C band signals are mitigated to prevent impacting sensitive aircraft instruments.

According to the FAA, the possibility opens up the potential for operators to figure out areas where their antennas would not need to be deferred and activate more wireless towers without affecting nearby aircraft operations.

The FAA shared that it will continue talks with the aviation community regarding current and planned 5G expansion efforts.