DOE CIO Ann Dunkin: Department Working on IT Transformation Guide

Ann Dunkin, chief information officer at the Department of Energy, said DOE is creating guidance on how it can scale information technology transformation efforts.

Dunkin said at a panel discussion on digital transformation that the playbook in progress is being made to guide modernization at any department-level agency, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

The playbook will include best practices on how to develop local platforms, establish a DevSecOps pipeline and comply with authority-to-operate standards.

The CIO noted that she hopes to eventually share the guidance with the rest of the federal government. She also said DOE needs to refocus its future modernization efforts in ways that support internal collaboration and employee cooperation.

