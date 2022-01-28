Army’s Paul Puckett: Borrowed Cloud Strategies Won’t Fully Support Mission Needs

Paul Puckett, director of the U.S. Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, said adopting generalized cloud implementation approaches may result in unnecessary expenses.

He said that “copy-pasted” cloud approaches may just end up making an agency spend for unneeded resources that won’t be used in the future, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Puckett said he recommends cloud designs that make use of all included capabilities in a way that supports the mission.

“We need to start designing systems and services that are intended as a distributed architecture that are intended to leverage elastic scalability,” he stated.

The agency director noted that defining parameters and mission objects can lay the ground for the intended technical design.