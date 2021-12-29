USACE-Organized Workshop Tackles Data-Powered Analytics, AI Tools for Cyber-Energy Security

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Society for Risk Analysis recently gathered analytics experts to discuss the use of data in defending the country’s cyber-energy networks against threats.

Participants of the one-day workshop focused on a new military-led project aimed at integrating evidence-based data with advanced resilience analytics and artificial intelligence tools to produce decision-making recommendations for cyber-energy security, USACE said Tuesday.

The new project, led by USACE and executed by various Army research teams, will address challenges involved in such an integration such as the development of interpretable and equitable machine learning models and the topological resilience of networked infrastructure.

“Leveraging artificial intelligence to advance energy resiliency and security is a critical component of achieving the USACE Research and Development Strategy’s goals to Improve Community Resiliency and Ensure Secure and Reliable Installation Energy,” explained Andrew Nelson, a director within the Army’s Engineer Research and Development Center.

Alex Beehler, former assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, pointed out in a keynote speech that the service branch must first put meters across the military infrastructure to collect data for analytics and AI to work.