Ted Davies Named Senior Advisor, Board Member for Easy Dynamics; Poupak Afshar Quoted

Ted Davies , former Altamira CEO and a previous Wash100 Award winner, has been added to the advisory board at Easy Dynamics Corporation and will serve as senior advisor to the company’s CEO.

In his new role, Davies will help efficiently scale the McLean, Virginia-based technology services company and will report directly to Easy Dynamics CEO Poupak Afshar .

Afshar welcomed the new board member and senior advisor, and she said Davies “has already become a voice that we can lean on as we enter the next phase for Easy Dynamics.”

“His alignment with our vision and core values, combined with his experience, both at the large and mid-sized markets, will be invaluable for our team over the next several years as we scale our human capital management, operations and service delivery,” Afshar added of Davies.

Previously, Davies served as CEO of Altamira Technologies Corporation for over six years and led the company through a growth period which culminated in Altamira’s sale to ClearSky in 2019 .

Prior to his time at Altamira, Davies was the president of federal systems at Unisys, where he served civilian, defense and homeland security customers. His career also includes 17 years as a partner at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Davies currently serves as lead board member and senior advisor for CodeMettle and is the immediate past chair of the industry advisory council for the American Council for Technology, where he is now the chair for the executive collaboration forum.