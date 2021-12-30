State Department Appoints Rina Amiri, Stephenie Foster as Senior Officials; Secretary Antony Blinken Quoted

Secretary of State Antony Blinken , a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, announced on Wednesday that the State Department has appointed Stephenie Foster and Rina Amiri as senior offices to support the civil rights of Afghan women and girls.

“We desire a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan, where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic, and social inclusivity. Special Envoy Amiri will work closely with me toward that goal,” said Secretary Blinken.

Blinken appointed Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women and human rights. Amiri will report directly to Blinken. She served during the Obama administration as senior adviser to the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, and also served as a member of the United Nations’ Special Representative of the Secretary General’s political team in Afghanistan.

Stephenie Foster was also appointed the State Department’s new senior advisor for women and girls issues. She will lead the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) committee. Her focus will be centered on relocating Afghans that were evacuated from the country.

“Stephenie’s diverse public and private sector experiences, including at the Department, and her passion for advancing women and girls’ safety and equality will help advance CARE’s around-the-clock relocation and resettlement efforts on behalf of our Afghan allies and their families,” Blinken said in a statement.