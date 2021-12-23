State Department: 3-Year Rolling Average of Authorized Foreign Military Sales Hit $47B in FY 2021

The State Department has announced that the three-year rolling average of foreign military sales (FMS) of defense weapons implemented between fiscal years 2019 and 2021 by the Defense Security Cooperation (DCS) Agency was $47 billion.

The department said Wednesday the total value of implemented FMS cases dropped from $50.78 billion in FY 2020 to $34.81 billion in FY 2021. From FY 2019 through FY 2021, direct commercial sales of weapons systems had a three-year rolling average of $114.1 billion.

The total value of approved DCS cases in FY 2021, including the value of services, technical data and hardware, was $103.4 billion, compared with $124.3B during the previous fiscal year.

Data also shows that the rolling average over three years for the combined DCS and FMS cases in FY 2021 was $161.1 billion, down from $179.1B in FY 2020.