Senate Panel Passes Federal Secure Cloud Improvement and Jobs Act

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has approved a bipartisan bill that would improve and authorize the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for five years to help speed up the approval process for cloud service offerings and accelerate adoption of such platforms by federal agencies.

The Federal Secure Cloud Improvement and Jobs Act would create metrics to help improve FedRAMP implementation and establish a new advisory committee to enhance communications between cloud service providers and federal agencies, the Senate panel said Wednesday.

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., co-authorized the measure with Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

The legislation “will modernize and expedite the process by which agencies can receive approval to securely use cloud technologies, create good-paying jobs, and incentivize cloud companies to create more effective products,” said Peters.

“This bipartisan bill would streamline the approval process for cloud computing products, which will help speed up our IT modernization efforts and strengthen our overall cybersecurity capabilities,” Hassan said.