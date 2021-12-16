Senate OKs $778B National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2022

The Senate on Wednesday approved a $778 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2022 in an 88-11 vote, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act includes $27.3 billion for shipbuilding programs, $13.3 billion for military construction projects and a 2.7 percent pay increase for soldiers and civilian defense employees.

The NDAA reflects a 5 percent jump from the previous fiscal year’s defense policy measure and includes $300 million to deliver equipment and training support to Ukraine’s armed forces amid of a potential Russian invasion.

The bill introduces reforms to the military justice system and establishes an independent commission composed of 16 members tasked with investigating the two-decade Afghanistan war.

The FY 2022 NDAA had been delayed in the upper chamber by a number of proposed amendments, including the incorporation of a language from a bill that would prohibit products made by Uyghur Muslims through forced labor from reaching the U.S. market. The House on Tuesday approved a compromise version of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act after the lower chamber reached a bipartisan deal with the Senate, which is expected to pass the measure this week.