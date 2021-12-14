Senate Appropriations Committee Staff Erik Raven Nominated as Navy Undersecretary

President Biden intends to nominate Erik Raven, the majority clerk of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, to serve as undersecretary of the Navy.

Raven, who has been serving as a staffer at the Senate Appropriations Committee since 2007, manages more than $700 billion of annual spending by the U.S. military and the intelligence community, the White House said Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Raven would be the first to serve as the permanent Navy undersecretary since Thomas Modly left the Department of Defense in April 2020.

According to a report, several DOD civilian officials have taken on the responsibilities of the military branch’s second most senior civilian role on an acting basis, but none were nominated or confirmed for the position.

Biden also announced plans to nominate Kristyn Jones, a managing director at the federal advisory practice of consulting firm KPMG, to become the Air Force comptroller and Ventris Gibson, acting director of the U.S. Mint at the Department of the Treasury, as permanent head of the bureau.