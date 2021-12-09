Saule Omarova Withdraws From Consideration for Key Treasury Post

Saule Omarova, President Joe Biden’s nominee for comptroller of the currency at the Department of the Treasury, has decided not to push through with the confirmation process for the role.

Biden said in a statement published Tuesday that he will continue to find a nominee for the position, which plays a role in regulating approximately 1,200 national banks within the federal banking system.

The president said Omarova “was subjected to inappropriate personal attacks that were far beyond the pale” at the start of her nomination.

CNBC reported Omarova’s decision came after some lawmakers expressed concerns over her views and writings as a legal scholar and personal background of being born and raised in the former Soviet Union.

“I deeply value President Biden’s trust in my abilities and remain firmly committed to the Administration’s vision of a prosperous, inclusive, and just future for our country,” she said in a statement.

Omarova, a professor of law at Cornell University, was nominated for the comptroller post in September. She previously worked at New York-based law firm Davis, Polk & Wardwell and as a special adviser for regulatory policy to the undersecretary for domestic finance at the Treasury.

On Jan. 27, the Potomac Officers Club is bringing together distinguished government and industry leaders to offer the GovCon community an insight into the national security aspect of digital currencies.

POC’s Digital Currency and National Security forum will feature National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and Juan Zarate, global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer at K2 Integrity, as keynote speakers.