Russ Langford Joins Acuity International as CGO; Bob Stalick Quoted

Russ Langford , former Dell Technologies executive, has been appointed as chief growth officer for Acuity International , previously known as Caliburn International .

As part of his new role, Langford will be responsible for helping the company achieve its growth objectives through connecting enterprise-wide go-to-market strategies, the Reston, Virginia-based Acuity said Tuesday.

Bob Stalick , Acuity International’s CEO, said Langford is “uniquely qualified” to drive company growth based on his background of delivering new technologies to create value in public and private sector markets.

“His depth of experience in sales and marketing, proven results driving revenue and growth, and strong leadership skills will be a great asset to the company as we continue to enable mission continuity and stability for our global customers,” Stalick said of the new CGO.

Langford’s career encompasses three decades of technology and federal government leadership experience. He joins Acuity International from Dell Technologies, where served as director of the company’s FSI and channel partner sales teams.

Prior to his time with Dell, Langford was director of the federal global services sales team at EMC Global Services. In this role, Langford created and executed the company’s campaigns and program capture as well as its annual go-to-market strategy.