NSWC Crane Uses S2MARTS OTA to Prototype Electronic Warfare Tools

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division is using an other transaction authority (OTA) to speed up the process of prototyping and evaluating tools built to support the fleet’s electronic warfare missions.

NSWC Crane has used the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S2MARTS) OTA, managed by the National Security Technology Accelerator, for more than 10 spectrum-related projects in 2021, Naval Sea Systems Command reported Monday.

Specifically, the contract vehicle has accommodated research projects for a wide range of technologies such as software defined radios for counter-small unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare applications for autonomous systems.

“We are using the S2MARTS OTA to prototype innovative EW capabilities for various unmanned systems and to seek different technology and capabilities to counter the unmanned system threats,” said Stacey Mervyn, the chief strategist for EW at NSWC Crane.

Mervyn said the OTA has been instrumental in validating the fleet’s existing electronic warfare strategy and predicting future capabilities. NSWC Crane also uses the vehicle to develop a prototype predictive modeling tool for assessing technology trends and operational effectiveness in the electromagnetic spectrum domain.