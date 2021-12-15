NSF Seeks Ideas for Convergence Accelerator Research Topics

The National Science Foundation has asked interested stakeholders to submit potential research topics that could help address existing and future societal and national challenges as part of the Convergence Accelerator program.

The topic ideas should be broad in technical scope and impactful to society at scale, should build on foundational research and are suitable for a multidisciplinary, convergent research approach, according to a notice posted Tuesday.

NSF will fund the selected ideas into community workshops, which intend to further develop concepts to integrate convergence research and foster collaboration among stakeholders from government, industry, academia, nonprofit and other communities of practice.

The workshops’ findings will inform NSF’s efforts in creating the “final convergence research track topics to be funded in future years,” the notice reads.

NSF will hold informational webinars on the Convergence Accelerator program on Jan. 20th and Jan. 25th. Responses to the call for ideas are due Feb. 28th.