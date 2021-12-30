NSA Celebrates First Anniversary of Cyber Collaboration Center

The National Security Agency this month celebrated the first anniversary of its Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, which fosters government-industry information exchanges to identify and address foreign threats.

The Cybersecurity Collaboration Center has delivered insights that have helped NSA detect adversaries and protect networks and infrastructure from these threats, the agency said Wednesday.

The center’s partner base has grown from 10 to more than 100 within a year, with work that resulted in vulnerability disclosures, product certifications, a domain name service pilot program and five threat-informed papers.

“The only way to mitigate the threat is to communicate and collaborate in real-time to drive outcomes,” said Morgan Adamski, collaboration center chief for NSA.