Nonprofit Calls for Government-Industry Panel Formation to Ensure 5G Deployment Safety

The Flight Safety Foundation has urged the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration to form a panel of government and industry representatives who will devise strategies to ensure the safety and efficiency of 5G wireless service rollout.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit said Wednesday it believes that FAA’s restrictions on the use of certain aircraft systems due to potential interference from C-band 5G communications will harm critical missions such as helicopter emergency medical services.

FAA expects telecommunications companies to activate the spectrum-based service on Jan. 5th.

“We urge the formation of a government-industry expert panel to collaboratively develop viable and sustainable solutions for safe deployment before 5G activation,” said Hassan Shahidi, president and CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation.

“Working together, sharing and analyzing data, is going to result in the best outcome.”