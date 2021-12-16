Navy Preps Block 2 Solicitation for ‘COBRA’ Mine Detection Tech Program

The U.S. Navy has indicated its intent to solicit proposals in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 for the development of a new version of the service branch’s Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) sensor technology.

A presolicitation notice posted on SAM.gov states the Naval Sea Systems Command is eyeing small businesses to produce up to three engineering and manufacturing development models and five low-rate initial production units of the COBRA Block II system.

COBRA Block II systems will be built to locate mine-like objects, minefields, mine lines and obstacles in the surf and beach zones, very shallow waters, shallow waters and deep waters during aerial reconnaissance missions over the littoral battlespace.

NAVSEA said it will accept feedback on the upcoming small business set-aside procurement program through Jan. 14th.

California-based remote sensing company Arete Associates, the prime contractor on the Block I LRIP effort, received a potential $92.9 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering support services.