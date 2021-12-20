NATO Seeks Public Input on Information Environment Assessment Capability

Headquarters Supreme Allied Commander Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia, has released a request for information seeking public comments on the future NATO Information Environment Assessment Program.

In a special notice published Tuesday, HQ SACT said the intergovernmental military alliance requires an information environment assessment capability that combines analysts’ experience with data management, predictive analytics and visualization into a common digital platform to support strategic communications and inform decision-making.

The capability would support NATO analysts in assessing and visualizing open-source, publicly available information and drawing conclusions and recommendations to help senior leaders and communicators make data-driven decisions.

The IEA team is seeking information on data management and data analysis tools capable of supporting the development of a non-monolithic modular componentized platform and is looking for potential sources of information.

Interested parties have until Feb. 28, 2021, to respond to the RFI.

