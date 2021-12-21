Lawrence Livermore National Lab Announces New Incubator for AI Collaboration

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has launched a new collaborative where artificial intelligence experts can work together to advance automated technologies for scientific and commercial applications.

LLNL said Monday that the new AI Innovation Incubator aims at building a cohesive view between the laboratory and the industry and academic sectors through a cognitive simulation approach featuring automation and high-performance computing systems.

With AI3, the lab explained that partners can apply revolutionary AI methods, hardware and software to address applied science problems and develop technologies for the U.S. national security enterprise.

“AI is such a quickly evolving field that having these hubs as a vehicle to quickly plant the most important, most exciting new ideas from outside the Lab to inside — and vice versa – is vitally important,” noted Brian Spears, LLNL physicist and AI3 director.

The lab already confirmed various partnerships with commercial companies, including Google, IBM, NVIDIA and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, for the use of the incubator, with plans to create new collaboration over the next three years.