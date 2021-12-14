Johns Hopkins APL Receives $50M USAF Air Warfare Systems Contract Modification

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) has received a $50 million award from the U.S. Air Force that increases the value of its 2020 air warfare systems contract to nearly $100 million.

APL will continue supporting the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) in the development, acquisition, test and development of munitions, cyber and electronic warfare platforms and other aerospace systems, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The laboratory will conduct its support work at its facilities in Laurel, Maryland until July 31, 2026. AFLCMC, based at Eglin Air Force Base in California, did not obligate any funds at the time of the award of the contract modification.