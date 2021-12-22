ICF Recognized By CDP for Climate Action Leadership; CEO John Wasson Quoted

ICF announced on Wednesday that the company has been recognized by global environmental nonprofit CDP for its leadership in climate action by securing a spot on CDP’s prestigious “A List” for tackling climate change.

“Our commitment to climate change is not just about our corporate sustainability, it is part of who we are and what we do. We are proud to be recognized for our ongoing climate actions, ambitions and transparency,” said John Wasson , ICF chairman and CEO as well as a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

For over 40 years, ICF has supported a wide range of clients in climate science, impacts and adaptation. The company launched the ICF Climate Center in 2021 that offers more than 2,000 climate, energy and environment experts who work with public and private sector clients on climate initiatives around the globe.

“Achieving the CDP A List validates the impact ICF is achieving through our corporate focus on climate change, our mission and values and the work we do for our clients,” Wasson added.

The company also became the first carbon neutral professional services company in 2006 and has reduced greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 86 percent per employee since 2013.

The A List recognizes companies that are leading the way in cutting emissions, mitigating climate risks and contributing to the low-carbon economy. Nearly 12,000 companies were scored in 2021, and only 200 companies made the climate change A List.

“The A List achievement caps a year of strong climate action and recognition for ICF,” said Marian Van Pelt , senior vice president and climate and clean energy lead.